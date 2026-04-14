Parent Villages, game author Anna Megill, book author Jen Acker, Hampshire College closure

Today’s show is entirely educational, in one way or another.

Parent Villages have been using a multigenerational approach to education, encouraging stronger communities for a number of years and spreading their mission further throughout the area. This Saturday, they will host their 8th annual Education Matters Brunch , and we’ll talk with some of the folx involved about this important program.

Smith College is bringing an alumna back to campus to speak on her work in video games. Anna Megill has written for a number of fantastic titles including “Dishonored,” “Control,” “Fable 2” and many others. We speak with her about her work and love of games and more.

Amherst College’s Jen Acker has a new novel out today blending a love of goats with midlife crisis and small town daily life. “ Surrender ” is a book of many shifts for the characters within, and we speak with the author before you can meet her and grab your own copy at Odyssey Bookshop tonight.