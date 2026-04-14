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The Fabulous 413

Parent Villages, game author Anna Megill, book author Jen Acker, Hampshire College closure

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:28 PM EDT
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Author Jennifer Acker speaks with The Fabulous 413 about her new book, "Surrender."
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Author Jennifer Acker speaks with The Fabulous 413 about her new book, "Surrender."
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Today’s show is entirely educational, in one way or another.

Parent Villages have been using a multigenerational approach to education, encouraging stronger communities for a number of years and spreading their mission further throughout the area. This Saturday, they will host their 8th annual Education Matters Brunch, and we’ll talk with some of the folx involved about this important program.

Smith College is bringing an alumna back to campus to speak on her work in video games. Anna Megill has written for a number of fantastic titles including “Dishonored,” “Control,” “Fable 2” and many others. We speak with her about her work and love of games and more.

Amherst College’s Jen Acker has a new novel out today blending a love of goats with midlife crisis and small town daily life. “Surrender” is a book of many shifts for the characters within, and we speak with the author before you can meet her and grab your own copy at Odyssey Bookshop tonight.

And Hampshire College has just announced that it will close at the end of 2026. We speak with astronomer Salman Hameed about his tenure there and the legacy of the institution.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONVIDEO & TABLETOP GAMESBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith