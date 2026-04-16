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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Drag Story Extravaganza, music with Yagody, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:50 PM EDT
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Ukrainian folk group Yagody joins The Fabulous 413 for a special Live Music Thursday.
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Ukrainian folk group Yagody joins The Fabulous 413 for a special Live Music Thursday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today on The Fabulous 413, we head to Pittsfield where we’re using literacy to help encourage your littles to be more accepting in one of the best ways possible, with a drag show and dance party! The Berkshires chapter of the national non-profit Drag Story Hour is hosting a fundraiser at WANDER Berkshires this Saturday. We speak with organizer Poppy DaBubbly a.k.a. Casi Kristant about the importance of the work they do and how you can help by getting down.

And we hear four voices from Europe’s breadbasket in song. Yagody may have started as a spontaneous collaboration, but it’s become a new take on the traditional sounds of the Ukraine, and they’ll join us in studio to share their amazing harmonies and novel takes on folk songs before you can see them yourselves in at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on April 16.

And the Rep. Jim McGovern is just as baffled as we are by the AI gallery being proffered of and by the current president, not to mention his other questionable actions as week one of the ceasefire in Iran sails by. But he still finds time to speak with us about the vitriol that befalls elected officers and answer some listener questions as well.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICEVENTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMcGoverning with McGovernLGBTQIA+COMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith