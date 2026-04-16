Drag Story Extravaganza, music with Yagody, Rep. Jim McGovern

Today on The Fabulous 413, we head to Pittsfield where we’re using literacy to help encourage your littles to be more accepting in one of the best ways possible, with a drag show and dance party! The Berkshires chapter of the national non-profit Drag Story Hour is hosting a fundraiser at WANDER Berkshires this Saturday. We speak with organizer Poppy DaBubbly a.k.a. Casi Kristant about the importance of the work they do and how you can help by getting down.

And we hear four voices from Europe’s breadbasket in song. Yagody may have started as a spontaneous collaboration, but it’s become a new take on the traditional sounds of the Ukraine, and they’ll join us in studio to share their amazing harmonies and novel takes on folk songs before you can see them yourselves in at Bombyx Center for Arts and Equity on April 16.