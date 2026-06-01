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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mass. Housing Secretary Juana Matias, Pre-Pride Party, music with The Glad Machine

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT
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The Glad Machine joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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The Glad Machine joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Courtesy of artist

It's a house party this weekend, y'all.

For the house, we have a conversation with newly appointed leader of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, secretary Juana Matias, in the midst of her whirlwind western Mass. tour. We ask about the ways the Baystate is helping its westernmost parts to weather the storm of our current housing crisis and learn how the office pivots in the face of construction and community opposition.

In parties, River Valley Democratic Socialists are seeking to make better working conditions for all of our trans neighbors and friends through a Pre-Pride Party at Fame in Holyoke on May 30, featuring the sound of the Trans Inclusive Crime Syndicate DJ collective on the turntables. NEPM reporter Phil Bishop joins us to speak with co-chair Sasha Morsmith about the needs of trans workers in the area and about the importance of celebration to protest and progress.

And since a good party needs music, we crash the rehearsal space of western New England’s own The Glad Machine for Live Music Friday to hear a bit of how their sound has evolved and get folx ready to get down with them this weekend at The Drake in Amherst.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsGOVERNMENT & POLITICSHOUSINGCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith