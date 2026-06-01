Mass. Housing Secretary Juana Matias, Pre-Pride Party, music with The Glad Machine

It's a house party this weekend, y'all.

For the house, we have a conversation with newly appointed leader of the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities , secretary Juana Matias, in the midst of her whirlwind western Mass. tour. We ask about the ways the Baystate is helping its westernmost parts to weather the storm of our current housing crisis and learn how the office pivots in the face of construction and community opposition.

In parties, River Valley Democratic Socialists are seeking to make better working conditions for all of our trans neighbors and friends through a Pre-Pride Party at Fame in Holyoke on May 30, featuring the sound of the Trans Inclusive Crime Syndicate DJ collective on the turntables. NEPM reporter Phil Bishop joins us to speak with co-chair Sasha Morsmith about the needs of trans workers in the area and about the importance of celebration to protest and progress.