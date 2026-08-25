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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

State Rep. candidate Corinne Coryat, Mr. Universe on Reflect Orbital

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:28 AM EDT
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Corinne Coryat is running to be the first Franklin district's state representative.
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Corinne Coryat is running to be the first Franklin district's state representative.
Courtesy
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
2 of 2  — Mr. Universe Apr.jpg
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

Today we begin our quest to talk with all the folx on the ballot ahead of the primary elections next Tuesday, Sep. 1.

We start with one of the state representative candidates for the first Franklin district, Corinne Coryat. Stepping out of the shadow of former State Rep. Natalie M. Blais, whose office she’s worked for the past 5 years, we ask the former aide about her experience, the impact of running for office amidst a number of other life changes, and the true course of her campaign which may get lost in the noise.

Plus Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, is worried about the light and crowding of the skies. We talk about Reflect Orbital’s current project to launch more satellites in order to provide more light at night and the many consequences that can have on humans, other earthbound species, the ways we study the skies, and much more.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREELECTIONSMr. UniverseSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith