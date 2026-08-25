State Rep. candidate Corinne Coryat, Mr. Universe on Reflect Orbital

Today we begin our quest to talk with all the folx on the ballot ahead of the primary elections next Tuesday, Sep. 1.

We start with one of the state representative candidates for the first Franklin district, Corinne Coryat . Stepping out of the shadow of former State Rep. Natalie M. Blais, whose office she’s worked for the past 5 years, we ask the former aide about her experience, the impact of running for office amidst a number of other life changes, and the true course of her campaign which may get lost in the noise.