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The Fabulous 413

Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow, Rep. McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 2, 2026 at 12:21 AM EDT
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The Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow takes place Oct. 3-4 in Lenox, Massachusetts.
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The Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow takes place Oct. 3-4 in Lenox, Massachusetts.
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U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
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U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

The 2nd annual Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow is taking place this weekend after an incredibly well received event last year, and this iteration brings even more descendants of the land’s original inhabitants to reconnect with the places of their ancestors. We speak with organizers Ginger Stevens and Mysti Hammer about the start of this celebration and their efforts to strengthen the connection between the present day peoples and the places of their past.

AndCongressman Jim McGovern sees the midterms on the horizon and has some very valid concerns about how they’ll go, so we explore his fears about voter suppression and learn to whom the unopposed representative is lending his campaigning power. He also speaks on the unprecedented lack of work days for the House of Representatives, his take on the new AI-powered government site, America dot gov, and the recent revelations on the catholic church here in Massachusetts including the diocese in his district.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURENATIVE AMERICANSCOMMUNITY ACTIONMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith