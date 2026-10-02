Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow, Rep. McGovern

The 2nd annual Stockbridge Munsee Homelands Powwow is taking place this weekend after an incredibly well received event last year, and this iteration brings even more descendants of the land’s original inhabitants to reconnect with the places of their ancestors. We speak with organizers Ginger Stevens and Mysti Hammer about the start of this celebration and their efforts to strengthen the connection between the present day peoples and the places of their past.

And Congressman Jim McGovern sees the midterms on the horizon and has some very valid concerns about how they’ll go, so we explore his fears about voter suppression and learn to whom the unopposed representative is lending his campaigning power. He also speaks on the unprecedented lack of work days for the House of Representatives, his take on the new AI-powered government site, America dot gov, and the recent revelations on the catholic church here in Massachusetts including the diocese in his district.