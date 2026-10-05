Live music with the Sam Grisman Project, Eric Carle Museum community project, Wine Thunderdome

It's Friday, and we find our studio filled with Americana legacy. Sam Grisman's notable father may have raised him on music, but he found his own way to the contrabass instead of mandolin. Over the years of his career, he's rooted his sound in the innovations of his father and the ambience of musicians that were regular guests of his upbringing. We hear from the bandleader with the current iteration of his eponymous Sam Grisman Project before you can see them at The Shea Theater Oct. 2.

Earlier this week we got to show donors around the new artwork in our NEPM HQ, but one of the coolest parts of that event was those donors and artists becoming part of a collective work as well. Helmed by the Eric Carle Museum, we head to their art-making space to chat about the collage that the community came together to create, which will eventually join the art pieces at our studios!

And, after a quick derailing, level 2 sommelier and Franklin County wine friend Ken Washburn meets us at the Leverett Village Co-op to pit parent against child in this week's un-fancy Wine Thunderdome, a battle of the cabernets.