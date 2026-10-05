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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with the Sam Grisman Project, Eric Carle Museum community project, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 5, 2026 at 10:13 AM EDT
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The Sam Grisman Project joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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The Sam Grisman Project joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Sam Grisman Project on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — IMG_2358.JPG
Sam Grisman Project on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

It's Friday, and we find our studio filled with Americana legacy. Sam Grisman's notable father may have raised him on music, but he found his own way to the contrabass instead of mandolin. Over the years of his career, he's rooted his sound in the innovations of his father and the ambience of musicians that were regular guests of his upbringing. We hear from the bandleader with the current iteration of his eponymous Sam Grisman Project before you can see them at The Shea Theater Oct. 2.

Earlier this week we got to show donors around the new artwork in our NEPM HQ, but one of the coolest parts of that event was those donors and artists becoming part of a collective work as well. Helmed by the Eric Carle Museum, we head to their art-making space to chat about the collage that the community came together to create, which will eventually join the art pieces at our studios!

And, after a quick derailing, level 2 sommelier and Franklin County wine friend Ken Washburn meets us at the Leverett Village Co-op to pit parent against child in this week's un-fancy Wine Thunderdome, a battle of the cabernets.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREVISUAL ARTSMUSICLive Music SessionsTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeWINE & SPIRITSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith