A second civil war and the country fractured in two - that's the imagined future in author Kurt Andersen's new novel.

Extra
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: Baltimore Album Quilt, ca. 1850
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Sèvres Porcelain & Gilt Bronze Urns, ca. 1870
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Alayna Treene; Dr. Debra Houry; Annie Lowrey; Kurt Andersen
Nepal Rescues; John Torpey & Lila Pieters Yahia; Mark Neville & Andrey Kurkov; Mursal Rahim
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Lonnie G. Bunch III; Dave Eggers; Jon Meacham
Maggie Haberman; Jonathan Swan; Rina Amiri; Anne Neuberger
Bojan Pancevski; Wafa Mustafa; Waad Al-Kateab; Cal Newport
Gen. Stanley McChrystal; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Annalena Baerbock; Sepideh Moafi; Sherine Ibrahim; Susan Saulny
James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop
Kimberlé Crenshaw; Sally Hayden; Jeffrey Winters