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Amanpour and Company

An Online Movement to Silence Women Is on the Rise

Season 2026 Episode 8166 | 18m 18s

There may be growing divisions within Trump's MAGA base, but it appears America's New Right is united behind one core principle: the rejection of feminism. With the help of social media, misogynist views are spreading rapidly and are increasingly being normalized. Helen Lewis, a staff writer at The Atlantic, has been keeping an eye on this growing front. She joins the show to discuss.

Extra
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Antiques Roadshow
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Independent Lens
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Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
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Great Performances
Stagebound — Robert "Silk" Mason — "CATS: The Jellicle Ball"
Step into the journey of Robert “Silk” Mason as they make their long-awaited Broadway debut.
Special: 13:04
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FRONTLINE
"The War Cabinet" - Preview
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
Preview: S2026 E6 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Third Act | Trailer
Filmmaker Tadashi Nakamura honors his father, Robert A. Nakamura, and their shared legacy.
Preview: S27 E12 | 0:30
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Great Performances
"An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger" Preview
Nicole Scherzinger performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the first time.
Preview: S53 E21 | 0:30
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Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Maybe This Time" from "Cabaret."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:33
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Great Performances
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade"
Nicole Scherzinger performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from "Funny Girl."
Clip: S53 E21 | 2:08
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