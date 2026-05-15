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Amanpour and Company

China Scholar on Taiwan, Trump-Xi and the Chinese View of U.S. Power

Season 2026 Episode 8163 | 5m 43s

Over the last thirteen years, President Xi Jinping has transformed China, tightening control at home while embracing a bolder strategy abroad. Xiang Lanxin is Professor Emeritus of International History and Politics at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. He joins the show from Shanghai to discuss how Taiwan may impact the Trump-Xi summit and how Chinese view U.S. power on the world stage today.

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