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Amanpour and Company

Erin Brockovich Is Taking On a New Issue: AI Data Centers

Season 2026 Episode 8185 | 18m 19s

A large data center in the U.S. might use five million gallons of water on an average day. This number is raising consciousness about the environmental impact of these centers. Renowned environmental activist Erin Brockovich is calling for more transparency on data centers' impact on neighboring communities — from persistent noise pollution to dwindling water supplies.

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