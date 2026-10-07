Jason Rezaian Spent 544 Days in Prison. Now He Fights for Press Freedom

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2027
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
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