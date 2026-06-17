© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amanpour and Company

Sen. Warnock Calls Out First Trillionaire, Supreme Court Voting Rights Ruling

Season 2026 Episode 8187 | 18m 14s

With the midterm elections pending, voting-rights rollbacks and gerrymandering have left many in the U.S. questioning the state of their democracy. In his new book "The Crooked Places Made Straight," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) offers a new perspective on navigating these perilous times. Sen. Warnock joins Walter to discuss what he calls "the most corrupt administration in American history."

Extra
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 E1
What does it take for an Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star—for the first time in Chicago?
Special:
Watch 0:29
Independent Lens
Spice Road S2 | Trailer
It’s not just about what’s on the plate—it’s about the journeys behind it.
Preview: 0:29
Watch 0:26
FRONTLINE
"Baby Brokers" - Preview
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
Preview: S2026 E7 | 0:26
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Assembly | Trailer
Follow the creation of an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture that blends vogue and AI.
Preview: S27 E13 | 0:30
Watch 1:23:48
NOVA
Interview: Dark Matter = Black Holes? with David Kaiser
Dark matter may be primordial black holes from the Big Bang. David Kaiser explains.
Special: 1:23:48
Watch 35:23
American Masters
Tyler James Williams on 30 Years of Acting and Protecting the Next Generation
Actor Tyler James Williams talks about his acting process and what drives his work.
Special: 35:23
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2026
Danny Danon; Daniel Kurtzer; Ann Patchett; Raphael Warnock
Episode: S2026 E8187 | 55:29
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
June 17, 2026
David Sanger; Yeganeh Torbati; Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Simon Kuper; Elizabeth Economy
Episode: S2026 E8186 | 55:21
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
June 16, 2026
Chrystia Freeland; Stephanie Flanders; Erin Brockovich
Episode: S2026 E8185 | 55:43
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
June 15, 2026
Karim Sadjadpour; William D. Cohan; Viktória Serdült; Dan Diamond
Episode: S2026 E8184 | 55:54
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
June 12, 2026
James Verini; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Rebecca Winthrop
Episode: S2026 E8183 | 55:42
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
Jube 11, 2026
Dominique de Villepin; Martina Navratilova; Chris Evert; Byron Allen
Episode: S2026 E8182 | 55:36
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 10, 2026
Suzanne Maloney; Máiría Cahill; Heidi Blake; Colette Hirstius
Episode: S2026 E8181 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
June 9, 2026
Susan Glasser; Anne Applebaum; Jules Boykoff
Episode: S2026 E8180 | 55:46
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
June 8, 2026
Nimrod Novik; Joseph Aoun; Jacqueline Maguire
Episode: S2026 E8179 | 55:35
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
June 5, 2026
Joseph Aoun; Kristen Holmes; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Craig Fehrman
Episode: S2026 E8178 | 55:36