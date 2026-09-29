The American Way of Killing: Malcolm Gladwell Challenges the Gun Debate

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
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John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler