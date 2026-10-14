They Tried to Stop DOGE. Michael Lewis’ New Book Tells Their Story

Extra
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Appraisal: Theodore Ruckert Fabergé Bowl, ca. 1905
Appraisal: 18th C. Italian Santos Figure
Appraisal: Royal Worcester Miniature Jugs, ca. 1875
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Amanpour and Company Season 2027
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Samer Sinijlawi; Frances Haugen; Brittany Kaiser; Michael Lewis
Nic Robertson; Dmytro Kuleba; Sister Helen Prejean; Caitlin Dickerson
Mujib Mashal; Whitney White; Patina Miller; Ernest Moniz
Alex Gibney; Evan Gershkovich; Kamilah Woodson
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Akbar Shahid Ahmed; Anand Giridharadas; Kevin Roose
Chris Coons; Phil Gunson; Nikole Hannah-Jones