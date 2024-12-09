© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 10, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7117 | 55m 31s

Correspondent Clarissa Ward reports on the fall of Assad's regime in Syria. Kaja Kallas is the E.U.'s Foreign Policy Chief and joins the show for her first international TV interview in her new role. Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby joins the show. Two former Counsels to the Senate Judiciary Committee explain why the Senate confirmation process is essential.

Aired: 12/09/24
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2024
Rami Jarrah; Geir Pedersen; Jon Finer; Abby Edaburn; Jacob Tice
Episode: S2024 E7116 | 55:45
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Episode: S2024 E7115 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2024
Mosab Abu Toha; Demi Moore; Ronan Farrow
Episode: S2024 E7114 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2024
Kathleen Stephens; Colin Clarke; Steven Rattner; David Frum
Episode: S2024 E7113 | 55:47
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Episode: S2024 E7111 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2024
Oleksandr Syrskyi; Kris Brown; Michael Lewis; Missy Ryan
Episode: S2024 E7109 | 55:47
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2024
Jared Polis; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Bryant Terry
Episode: S2024 E7108 | 55:45
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2024
Elias Bou Saab; Sharon Horgan; Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford
Episode: S2024 E7107 | 55:44