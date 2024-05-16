© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

May 17, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6230

Correspondent Nic Robertson reports on the IDF announcement that the Israeli army found the bodies of three hostages in Gaza. The New York Times Magazine's Ronen Bergman discusses their investigation into settler violence in the West Bank. Bestselling author Kristin Hannah tells the story of female nurses in the Vietnam War in her book "The Women."

Aired: 05/16/24
Watch 2:00
The Great American Recipe
Behind the Scenes: What's Cooking with Season 3
The host and judges preview what's to come on Season 3.
Clip: S3 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Season 3 Preview
Follow eight talented home cooks competing for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Preview: S3 | 0:30
Watch 1:21
American Masters
Love, Jamie
Jamie Diaz is a trans woman and artist who has spent nearly 30 years in a men's prison in Texas.
Preview: 1:21
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Sneak Peek at Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary
Enjoy a sneak peek from the star-studded concert.
Clip: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Great Performances
A Star-Studded Performance of "Edelweiss"
The cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary" perform "Edelweiss."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Great Performances
Patrick Wilson Performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin"
Patrick Wilson performs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin" from "Oklahoma."
Clip: S51 E22 | 2:36
Watch 1:59
Great Performances
Broadway Stars' Earliest Memory of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Audra McDonald, Michael Ball, Daniel Dae Kim discuss their earliest memory of R&H.
Clip: S51 E22 | 1:59
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Rodgers & Hammerstein's 80th Anniversary Preview
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Preview: S51 E22 | 0:30
Watch 1:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chuck Jones Bugs Bunny Drawing, ca. 1955
Clip: S28 E22 | 1:12
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
May 16, 2024
Rustem Umerov; Wesley Clark; David Grossman; Anton Ptushkin
Episode: S2024 E6229 | 55:40
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
May 15, 2024
Jomana Karadsheh; Michael Froman; Geoff Duncan; Frank Bruni
Episode: S2024 E6228 | 55:51
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 14, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; David Herszenhorn; Reza Aslan
Episode: S2024 E6227 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 13, 2024
General Amos Yadlin; Arwa Damon; Jen Psaki; Ray Suarez
Episode: S2024 E6226 | 55:52
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
May 3, 2024
Michael Schill; Jodie Ginsberg; Platon; Brad Wilcox
Episode: S2024 E6220 | 55:52
Watch 55:23
Amanpour and Company
May 10, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Lawrence Wright; Dr. Jonathan Metzl
Episode: S2024 E6225 | 55:23
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
May 9, 2024
Dmytro Kuleba; Jonathan Glazer; Aluf Benn
Episode: S2024 E6224 | 55:37
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 2, 2024
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Douglas Belkin; Sathnam Sanghera
Episode: S2024 E6219 | 55:34
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
May 7, 2024
Nina Khrushcheva; Hillary Clinton; Mikhail Zygar and Peter Pomerantsev; Evgenia Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E6222 | 55:53
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
May 6, 2024
Mustafa Suleyman; Jeffrey Wright; Max Boot;
Episode: S2024 E6221 | 55:44