© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 11, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7096 | 55m 32s

Democratic governor of Washington state Jay Inslee on what a Trump presidency might mean for climate change. Alfonso Cuarón and Cate Blanchett on the new Apple TV+ series, "Disclaimer." Richard Reeves, President of the American Institute for Boys and Men, on why Gen Z men swung towards Trump in record numbers.

Aired: 11/10/24
Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:32
Great Performances
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses"
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:32
Watch 2:21
Great Performances
Michael Bublé Performs "Moon River"
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:21
Watch 2:22
Great Performances
Dave Koz Performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Clip: S52 E4 | 2:22
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Henry Mancini 100 at the Hollywood Bowl Preview
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Preview: S52 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:33
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:24
Great Performances
Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:24
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight Preview
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Preview: S52 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2024
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Olivia Troye; David Sanger
Episode: S2024 E7095 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 7, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Alexander Stubb; Andriy Zagorodnyuk; Jonathan Martin
Episode: S2024 E7094 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 6, 2024
Gordon Sondland; Evelyn Farkas; Jan Egeland; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2024 E7093 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 5, 2024
Rush Doshi; Robert Caro; David Rubenstein
Episode: S2024 E7092 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 4, 2024
Rebecca Traister; Yuval Abraham; Basel Adra; Vladimir Kara-Murza
Episode: S2024 E7091 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 1, 2024
Benjamin Haddad; Francesca Faridany and Norbert Leo Butz; Elina Svitolina; Robert Pape
Episode: S2024 E7090 | 55:47
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
October 31, 2024
Jeff Zeleny; Joumana Haddad; Keri Russell; Debora Cahn; Cassandra Welchlin
Episode: S2024 E7089 | 55:37
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
October 30, 2024
Rep. Dan Crenshaw; John Avlon; Timothy Shenk
Episode: S2024 E7088 | 55:35
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
October 29, 2024
Ehud Olmert; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Dr. Samer Attar; Kristen Holmes; George Packer
Episode: S2024 E7087 | 55:44
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
October 28, 2024
Salome Zourabichvili; Ali Vaez; Bill T. Jones; Aaron Reichlin-Melnick
Episode: S2024 E7086 | 55:47