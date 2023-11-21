© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

November 22, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6103 | 55m 56s

Veteran negotiator Gershon Baskin discusses the hostage exchange agreed upon by Israel and Hamas. Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor for the International Criminal Court on what justice could look like long-term in the Israel-Hamas war. Oscar award-winning director Roger Ross Williams talks about his new film “Stamped from the Beginning” about the roots of anti-Black racism in America.

Aired: 11/21/23
Extra
Watch 1:00
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Preview
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 4 Official Preview
Get ready to return to Skeldale House in Season 4, premiering Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Preview: S4 | 0:30
Watch 1:02
American Masters
HOPPER: An American Love Story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Preview: S38 E1 | 1:02
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Die Zauberflöte Preview
Experience director Simon McBurney’s Met debut of Mozart’s opera.
Preview: S51 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:25
Great Performances
Erin Morley Performs from Mozart's "The Magic Flute"
Erin Morley, Thomas Oliemans, and Brenton Ryan sing an excerpt from "Die Zauberflöte"
Clip: S51 E6 | 2:25
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"Inside the Uvalde Response" - Preview
Investigating the chaotic response to the Uvalde school shooting and the missteps.
Preview: S2023 E20 | 0:31
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lee and Liza's Family Tree Preview
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
Preview: S50 E18 | 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
November 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E337 | 57:46
Watch 4:27
PBS NewsHour
Why OpenAI brought Sam Altman back as CEO
Why OpenAI reversed course and brought Sam Altman back as CEO
Clip: S2023 E337 | 4:27
Watch 7:01
PBS NewsHour
More American families rely on food banks amid high prices
More American families rely on food banks as high prices squeeze budgets
Clip: S2023 E337 | 7:01
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2023
Martin Griffiths; Daniel Lombroso & Nina Gottlieb; Jon Batiste & Matthew Heineman
Episode: S2023 E6102 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2023
Ehud Barak; Paul Caruana Galizia; Nora Benavidez
Episode: S2023 E6101 | 55:45
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
November 17, 2023
Kaja Kallas; Susan Glasser; Stephanie Land
Episode: S2023 E6100 | 55:41
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
November 16, 2023
Francois Hollande; Dr. Izzeldine Abuelaish; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2023 E6099 | 55:28
Watch 55:36
Amanpour and Company
November 15, 2023
Sen. Chris Murphy; Omer Bartov; Laila El-Haddad
Episode: S2023 E6098 | 55:36
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
November 14, 2023
Mark Regev; Daniel Levy; Katherine Turk
Episode: S2023 E6097 | 55:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 13, 2023
Jonathan Freedland and Mona Siddiqui; Gina Raimondo; Emily Tamkin
Episode: S2023 E6096 | 55:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
November 9, 2023
Sharone Lifschitz; Robi Damelin and Bassam Aramin; Mohammad Darawshe
Episode: S2023 E6094 | 55:44
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2023
Nada Bashir; Sasha Dovzhyk; Susanne Nossel; Katalin Kariko
Episode: S2023 E6095 | 55:25
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 8, 2023
David Miliband; Daniel Kurtzer; Astead Herndon
Episode: S2023 E6093 | 55:46