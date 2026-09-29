September 30, 2026

Extra
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Aaron Reichlin-Melnick; Simon Sebag Montefiore; Malcolm Gladwell
David Gibson; Fr. Thomas Reese; Ben Macintyre; Tony Plohetski
Ursula von der Leyen; Kevin Rudd; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani; Mark Rutte; Alon Shaya
Margus Tsahkna; Tom Fletcher; Ivan Krastev
Zohran Mamdani; Pedro Sanchez; Sara Bareilles; Josh Alexander
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; Brian Stelter; Alex Jung
Nazhat Khan; Lonnie G. Bunch III; Francis Fukuyama
John Manley; Anthony Gardner; Jay Inslee; Jacob Weisberg
Michael Carpenter; Dexter Filkins; Jason Koebler