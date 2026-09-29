September 30, 2026

Eleni Giokos reports on the stabbing of a pilot on a flight bound for Tel Aviv as new details continue to emerge. Marc Short, fmr. Chief of Staff to VP Mike Pence, discusses the upcoming midterm elections. Mariana Mazzucato lays out her plan for the world economy in her new book "The Common Good Economy." China analyst Joshua Cooper Ramo explains how the success of the U.S. and China are linked.