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As Schools Match Wits

Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026

Season 65 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026

Aired: 04/17/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 4:57
Great Performances
An Icelandic Musical Instrument Made from Driftwood
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Clip: S53 E16 | 4:57
Watch 3:19
Great Performances
Icelandic Percussion Instruments in "Helka" by Jón Leifs
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Clip: S53 E16 | 3:19
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Hair Pictorial Memorial, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Hair Pictorial Memorial, ca. 1895
Clip: S30 E13 | 2:37
Watch 3:12
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with Box, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with Box, ca. 1955
Clip: S30 E13 | 3:12
Watch 2:57
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Three Stooges-signed Photo, ca. 1950
Appraisal: Three Stooges-signed Photo, ca. 1950
Clip: S30 E13 | 2:57
Watch 2:18
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1968 Anni Albers "A" Screenprint
Appraisal: 1968 Anni Albers "A" Screenprint
Clip: S30 E13 | 2:18
Watch 2:21
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1799 George Washington-signed Letter
Appraisal: 1799 George Washington-signed Letter
Clip: S30 E13 | 2:21
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