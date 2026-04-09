Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026

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Promo: 250 Years of Americana
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Scott Yoo learns how driftwood can be made into an iconic Icelandic instrument.
Scott Yoo hears "Helka" by the Icelandic composer Jón Leifs.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Appraisal: Hair Pictorial Memorial, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Yonezawa Atom-Car Racer with Box, ca. 1955
Appraisal: Three Stooges-signed Photo, ca. 1950
Appraisal: 1968 Anni Albers "A" Screenprint
Appraisal: 1799 George Washington-signed Letter
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As Schools Match Wits Season 65
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Season 57
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season 56
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As Schools Match Wits Season 53
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As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
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Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Monson High Vs. Hampshire Regional Februray 21, 2026