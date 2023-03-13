© 2023 New England Public Media

Finding Your Roots

Chosen

Season 9 Episode 7 | 52m 11s

Henry Louis Gates helps actors David Duchovny and Richard Kind trace their roots from Jewish communities in Eastern Europe to the United States—telling stories of triumph and tragedy that laid the groundwork for his guest’s success.

Aired: 02/13/23 | Expires: 03/14/23
FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Eight is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C.
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Out of the Past
Henry Louis Gates uncovers the lost roots of actors Billy Crudup and Tamera Mowry-Housley.
Episode: S9 E10 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Anchormen
Journalists Jim Acosta and Van Jones uncover the ancestors who blazed a trail for them.
Episode: S9 E9 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
And Still I Rise
Henry Louis Gates reveals the unexpected family trees of Angela Y. Davis and Jeh Johnson
Episode: S9 E8 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Family: Lost and Found
Joe Manganiello and Tony Gonzalez discover close relatives whose names they’ve never heard
Episode: S9 E6 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Rising From the Ashes
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Episode: S9 E5 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Far from Home
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Episode: S9 E4 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Secret Lives
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Episode: S9 E3 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Salem's Lot
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Episode: S9 E2 | 52:11
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Hidden Kin
We explore Edward Norton and Julia Roberts' roots, revealing their hidden connections.
Episode: S9 E1 | 52:11
Watch 52:16
Finding Your Roots
Where Did We Come From?
Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley trace their ancestral roots.
Episode: S8 E10 | 52:16