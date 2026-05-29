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PBS News Hour

Capehart and Continetti on the Texas Senate battle

Season 2026 Episode 111 | 10m 01s

Jonathan Capehart of MS NOW and Wall Street Journal opinion columnist Matthew Continetti join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including midterm primary elections showing more signs of strength for President Trump within the GOP, James Talarico’s chances against Ken Paxton in Texas and Jill Biden speaking for the first time about the former president’s health.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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