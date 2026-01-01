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Rick Steves' Europe

Travel Bites 925: A Turkish Bath in Ottoman Splendor

3m 09s

The splendor of Istanbul’s Ottoman Empire is best experienced in a hammam—originally fed by an ancient cistern. Visitors sweat on the marble slab blanketed in bubbles, scrubbed and rubbed in a way they never forget.

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