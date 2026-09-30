Rick Steves Best of Rome

In this one-hour special, we conquer Rome’s biggies — from the Colosseum, Forum, and Pantheon to St. Peter's Basilica and Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel ceiling at the Vatican. We ride bikes on ancient cobbles, ramble through dramatic ruins, meet the masters: from Michelangelo to Raphael to Bernini, join the pilgrims in an ancient ritual, feast like a Roman, and twinkle with the city after dark.