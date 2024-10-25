Ballot questions break down
1 of 6 — thumbnail_IMG_0998.jpg
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporters Adam Frenier, Jill Kaufman [not pictured], Nirvani Williams, Karen Brown and Nancy Eve Cohen.
John Sutton / NEPM
2 of 6 — SENATE GAVEL.jpg
The presiding officer's gavel is shown perched on the rostrum in the Massachusetts Senate chamber.
Sam Doran / State House News Service
3 of 6 — standardized test photo.jpg
Student fills dots out on a standardized test.
Nguyen Dang Hoang / unsplash.com/@nguyendhn
4 of 6 — Oregon Magic Mushrooms
Un hongo Golden Teacher se exhibe en Epic Healing Eugene, el primer centro de servicio de psilocibina autorizado en Oregon, el viernes 4 de agosto, 2023, en Eugene, Oregon.
Jenny Kane / AP
5 of 6 — Uber Lyft Union Rights
Travelers enter a pick up location for ride-hailing companies, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the lower level of a parking garage at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Drivers for ride-hailing companies in Massachusetts are pushing ahead with what they describe as a first-of-its-kind ballot question that would win union rights, if approved.
Steven Senne / AP
6 of 6 — IMG_6218.jpeg
Li-Ming Dolan, a server at Paul and Elizabeth's restaurant in Northampton, Massachusetts, preps behind the counter.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Today on The Rundown, we host a ballot question extravaganza. Massachusetts voters will decide on different proposals this time round the ballot box.
We help you dissect the ballot bids including auditing state legislature; removing MCAS testing, or Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, as a graduation requirement; unionization for rideshare workers; legalization of some psychedelics; and increasing the minimum wage for tipped workers.
This week’s panel includes NEPM reporters Adam Frenier, Jill Kaufman, Nirvani Williams, Karen Brown and Nancy Eve Cohen.