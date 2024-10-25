Ballot questions break down

Meet Carrie Saldo

Carrie Saldo is an experienced and award-winning multimedia journalist.

She's reported on everything from arts to politics. Her investigations have sought justice for homeless individuals, called attention to racial inequity in the construction industry and sparked an international debate about two Norman Rockwell paintings.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and the artist Christo are among the people she's interviewed.

She's worked with several PBS and NPR member stations, including GBH News in Boston and Rocky Mountain Public Media in Denver. And you can find her work on podcasts, and in newspapers and magazines.

She has degrees in English and theater from Manhattanville College.