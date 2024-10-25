© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Ballot questions break down

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 25, 2024 at 11:04 AM EDT
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporters Adam Frenier, Jill Kaufman [not pictured], Nirvani Williams, Karen Brown and Nancy Eve Cohen.
The presiding officer's gavel is shown perched on the rostrum in the Massachusetts Senate chamber.
Student fills dots out on a standardized test.
Un hongo Golden Teacher se exhibe en Epic Healing Eugene, el primer centro de servicio de psilocibina autorizado en Oregon, el viernes 4 de agosto, 2023, en Eugene, Oregon.
Travelers enter a pick up location for ride-hailing companies, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in the lower level of a parking garage at Logan International Airport, in Boston. Drivers for ride-hailing companies in Massachusetts are pushing ahead with what they describe as a first-of-its-kind ballot question that would win union rights, if approved.
Li-Ming Dolan, a server at Paul and Elizabeth's restaurant in Northampton, Massachusetts, preps behind the counter.
Today on The Rundown, we host a ballot question extravaganza. Massachusetts voters will decide on different proposals this time round the ballot box.

We help you dissect the ballot bids including auditing state legislature; removing MCAS testing, or Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, as a graduation requirement; unionization for rideshare workers; legalization of some psychedelics; and increasing the minimum wage for tipped workers.

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporters Adam Frenier, Jill Kaufman, Nirvani Williams, Karen Brown and Nancy Eve Cohen.

