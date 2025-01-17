© 2025 New England Public Media

EV charging stations, farm financial crises, sober home gender gaps

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 17, 2025 at 1:37 PM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Karen Brown; Jane Kaufman, community voices editor at the Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican investigations editor Greta Jochem.
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to Gov. Maura Healey’s State of the Commonwealth.

Where are all the electric vehicle charging stations? Despite a rise in electric vehicles we discuss why there aren’t more EV chargers in the Berkshires.

And, after the Massachusetts Healthy Incentive Program suffered funding cuts, some western Massachusetts farms say decreased support for low-income people to buy fresh produce is creating a financial crisis.

Plus, we discuss gender inequality in local recovery residences, and how initiatives to open more sober homes for women are trying to change that.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
