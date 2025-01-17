EV charging stations, farm financial crises, sober home gender gaps

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists react to Gov. Maura Healey’s State of the Commonwealth .

Where are all the electric vehicle charging stations? Despite a rise in electric vehicles we discuss why there aren’t more EV chargers in the Berkshires.

And, after the Massachusetts Healthy Incentive Program suffered funding cuts, some western Massachusetts farms say decreased support for low-income people to buy fresh produce is creating a financial crisis .

Plus, we discuss gender inequality in local recovery residences, and how initiatives to open more sober homes for women are trying to change that.