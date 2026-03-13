Iran War, state budget hearing, western Mass. heath care

This week on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, the panel unpacks the effects the war in Iran is having here in the 413, from increased prices at the gas pumps to reaction from Iranian students in the U.S. — and how local legislators are reacting.

And we explore a state budget hearing at UMass Amherst on road repair funds, west-east rail, and many other local issues.

Plus, plans to address health care needs throughout western Mass.

We’re running down all of that and more this week with our panel: Aprell May Munford, reporter at the Springfield Republican; Greg Sukiennik, news editor for the Berkshire Eagle; and former state Sen. Eric Lesser, senior counsel for WilmerHale.