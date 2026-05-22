Alleged racial discrimination in schools, end of fed. oversight on Springfield police dept. & more

A Springfield student is at the forefront of a lawsuit that alleges racial discrimination in Massachusetts schools. We’ll unpack the details.

In other Springfield news, while federal oversight of the police department draws to a close , reforming the department will continue .

And, the village known as Turners Falls marks the 350th anniversary of the Great Falls Massacre, we find out how the community is fighting to remember and reconnect with the true history .

Plus, the iconic former U.S. Representative and Massachusetts’ own Barney Frank dies at age 86. We speak about the legacy he leaves behind.