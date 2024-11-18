Nov. 15, 2024: Historical endurance

Today we're making interesting brushes with history.

This Saturday at the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners (Great) Falls, the Nolumbeka Project is having a Beaver Moon gathering featuring author Angela Marcellino. Her book " The True Natives of Cape Cod and Their Foodways " explores her own history alongside that of the Mashpee Wanpanoag peoples who have resided in the area for millennia. We talk with her about the links between people, place, and food that create a lasting culture before you can engage with her yourself on Nov. 16.

Live Music Friday brings Jim Hewitt of the Easthampton-based band, Lost Film , to the studios. His wide-ranging sound creates sparkly and brooding indie-pop that is catchy but hard to put a finger on. You, too, can indulge Hewitt's tunes with his full band at the Dream Away Lodge in Beckett on Nov. 22.

And, our prodigal wine thunderdome returns home when we descend to the basement of State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits to explore a contested area along the Italian/Austrian border where a super localized grape thrives on the land and in the glass.

Indigenous author Angela Marcellino Listen • 22:36

Live Music Friday Jim Hewitt of Lost Film Listen • 10:14