Nov. 15, 2024: Historical endurance

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 18, 2024 at 1:25 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 invites Jim Hewitt of Easthampton-based band Lost Film to play for Live Music Friday.
1 of 2  — for grove.png
The Fabulous 413 invites Jim Hewitt of Easthampton-based band Lost Film to play for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Wine Uncle (left) and Yankee Sippah (right) taste rose with Monte Belmonte
2 of 2  — State Street: Rose & Ceviche
The Wine Uncle (left) and Yankee Sippah (right) taste rose with Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Today we're making interesting brushes with history.

This Saturday at the Great Falls Discovery Center in Turners (Great) Falls, the Nolumbeka Project is having a Beaver Moon gathering featuring author Angela Marcellino. Her book "The True Natives of Cape Cod and Their Foodways" explores her own history alongside that of the Mashpee Wanpanoag peoples who have resided in the area for millennia. We talk with her about the links between people, place, and food that create a lasting culture before you can engage with her yourself on Nov. 16.

Live Music Friday brings Jim Hewitt of the Easthampton-based band, Lost Film, to the studios. His wide-ranging sound creates sparkly and brooding indie-pop that is catchy but hard to put a finger on. You, too, can indulge Hewitt's tunes with his full band at the Dream Away Lodge in Beckett on Nov. 22.

And, our prodigal wine thunderdome returns home when we descend to the basement of State Street Deli, Wine & Spirits to explore a contested area along the Italian/Austrian border where a super localized grape thrives on the land and in the glass.

Indigenous author Angela Marcellino
Live Music Friday
Jim Hewitt of Lost Film
Wine Thunderdome
Nov. 15, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
