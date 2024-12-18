Dec. 17, 2024: Getting the gang together

Today is about togetherness. Yes, every day is about togetherness, but let's not digress.

We're bringing folx together through one of the newest holidays on the block, Kwanzaa. After learning about the holiday's origins with Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene in the last episode , we’re eager to find places where we might celebrate festivities locally. Luckily for us, the Kwanzaa Collective has a full week of activities planned up and down the I-91 corridor that you can participate in, and we chat with Ayanna Crawford and UMass Amherst professor Amilcar Shabazz about where to find them.

It's also in bringing a pile of your talented friends together. We continue to preview the bands performing at First Night Northampton with the local supergroup, All Feels , headed by Candace Clement, and including Kate and Noah Dowd, Jon Shina, and Will Meyer, who between them also represent more than 10 other local bands. They have joined forces to bring sounds hovering between lo-fi pop, indie rock and basement jams to life through lyrics fueled by introspection, longing and somewhat sarcastic assessments of modern life, both in performance, and their debut EP: "This Place is a Message".

And, it's in the folx encouraging you from the sidelines. We try some of the tastiest granola around with Chelsea Beaudry of Sweet Babu's in Chicopee and hear the story of how a hobby grew from her kitchen to farmer's markets to a full blown wholesale operation right here in the 413.

Kwanzaa celebrations in western Mass. Listen • 15:01

Live music with All Feels Listen • 14:53