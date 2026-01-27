As Schools Match Wits, The Truth School

Today is all about learning.

We take a look at a local television show that has encouraged young minds to challenge themselves and compete with each other while bringing the whole community together in the process, the 413’s own “ As Schools Match Wits .” We chat with Executive Producer Tony Dunne and host Beth Ward about the new documentary highlighting the show’s 65-year-long legacy in the region and beyond. Plus, we let you know how you can see the director’s cut at the screening in the NEPM studios.