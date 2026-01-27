As Schools Match Wits, The Truth School
Today is all about learning.
We take a look at a local television show that has encouraged young minds to challenge themselves and compete with each other while bringing the whole community together in the process, the 413’s own “As Schools Match Wits.” We chat with Executive Producer Tony Dunne and host Beth Ward about the new documentary highlighting the show’s 65-year-long legacy in the region and beyond. Plus, we let you know how you can see the director’s cut at the screening in the NEPM studios.
And, we learn about ways we all can learn how to change the world. The Sojourner Truth School for Social Change Leadership offers free classes to teach the public how to better fight the good fight for ourselves and the world. We speak with board member and teacher Amihan Matias about the school’s founding and her upcoming class, “And Still We Rise,” which focuses on BIPOC women and genderqueer folx, and discover how to reframe leadership that can benefit everyone.