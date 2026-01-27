© 2026 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

As Schools Match Wits, The Truth School

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 27, 2026 at 10:32 PM EST
On set at a taping of As Schools Match Wits at Westfield State University, November, 2012.
On set at a taping of As Schools Match Wits at Westfield State University, November, 2012.
Dave Fried / NEPM

Today is all about learning.

We take a look at a local television show that has encouraged young minds to challenge themselves and compete with each other while bringing the whole community together in the process, the 413’s own “As Schools Match Wits.” We chat with Executive Producer Tony Dunne and host Beth Ward about the new documentary highlighting the show’s 65-year-long legacy in the region and beyond. Plus, we let you know how you can see the director’s cut at the screening in the NEPM studios.

And, we learn about ways we all can learn how to change the world. The Sojourner Truth School for Social Change Leadership offers free classes to teach the public how to better fight the good fight for ourselves and the world. We speak with board member and teacher Amihan Matias about the school’s founding and her upcoming class, “And Still We Rise,” which focuses on BIPOC women and genderqueer folx, and discover how to reframe leadership that can benefit everyone.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith