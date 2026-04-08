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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Music with Senegal-America Project, P'Frogi Pierogies, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT
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Massamba Diop and Tony Vacca of the Senegal-America Project join The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Wednesday.
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Massamba Diop and Tony Vacca of the Senegal-America Project join The Fabulous 413 for a Live Music Wednesday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we go extra global with two community aid efforts that go much further than our immediate surroundings.

In Northampton, P’Frogi Pierogies is looking for a little assistance to upgrade their food trailer, and on Thursday, the Unitarian Society of Northampton will host a fundraising dinner to help. We speak with Irida Kakhtiranova, who built the business while seeking sanctuary at that very location during the first Trump administration, to learn about her evolving business and more.

And, western Africa meets the sounds of western Mass. as the Senegal-America project begins a small tour in the 413 including a performance in Westfield at First Congregational Church to benefit the sanctuary's Open Pantry Services. The two artists at the helm of this collaboration, Massamba Diop and Tony Vacca, join us for a Live Music Wednesday to delve further into this partnership that has spanned over two decades of music.

Plus, we know that words are magical, but there’s a word in English that has its origins in the transcendental nature of learning and communication, and it’s pretty to boot! Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, casts our attention on the word “glamour.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFOODMUSICWord NerdLANGUAGECISA Local Hero SpotlightINTERNATIONALLive Music SessionsCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith