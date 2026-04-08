Music with Senegal-America Project, P'Frogi Pierogies, Word Nerd

Today we go extra global with two community aid efforts that go much further than our immediate surroundings.

In Northampton, P’Frogi Pierogies is looking for a little assistance to upgrade their food trailer, and on Thursday, the Unitarian Society of Northampton will host a fundraising dinner to help. We speak with Irida Kakhtiranova, who built the business while seeking sanctuary at that very location during the first Trump administration, to learn about her evolving business and more.

And, western Africa meets the sounds of western Mass. as the Senegal-America project begins a small tour in the 413 including a performance in Westfield at First Congregational Church to benefit the sanctuary's Open Pantry Services. The two artists at the helm of this collaboration, Massamba Diop and Tony Vacca, join us for a Live Music Wednesday to delve further into this partnership that has spanned over two decades of music.