Live music with Mattie & Debbie and Suitcase Junket, Wine Thunderdome

Today we’re giving you a devil’s choice of fantastic and inventive sounds.

Because we’ve got not one, but two bands joining us for Live Music Friday, both exploring sounds between Americana and the louder beyond.

There’s the one-man instrument omnibus that is Matt Lorenz a.k.a. The Suitcase Junket . This weekend sees the third iteration of the celebration he built to honor his sister, the late Kate Lorenz, at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls. We hear a few tunes from him and learn who else will join him for Sparkletown 3 on Saturday.

Then, metal meets Americana with the band Mattie and Debbie . Hot off of releasing their debut album, “Satan’s Junction,” they’re in the middle of a whirlwind array of shows in the northeast to celebrate. We hear how rock begets bluegrass with the intrepid duo before you can hear them at The Parlor Room on April 11 .