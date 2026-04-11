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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Mattie & Debbie and Suitcase Junket, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 11, 2026 at 7:12 AM EDT
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The Suitcase Junket joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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The Suitcase Junket joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Band Mattie & Debbie join The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
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Band Mattie & Debbie join The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Northampton
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The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Northampton
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Northampton
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The Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome returns to Provisions in Northampton
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today we’re giving you a devil’s choice of fantastic and inventive sounds.

Because we’ve got not one, but two bands joining us for Live Music Friday, both exploring sounds between Americana and the louder beyond.

There’s the one-man instrument omnibus that is Matt Lorenz a.k.a. The Suitcase Junket. This weekend sees the third iteration of the celebration he built to honor his sister, the late Kate Lorenz, at the Shea Theater in Turners Falls. We hear a few tunes from him and learn who else will join him for Sparkletown 3 on Saturday.

Then, metal meets Americana with the band Mattie and Debbie. Hot off of releasing their debut album, “Satan’s Junction,” they’re in the middle of a whirlwind array of shows in the northeast to celebrate. We hear how rock begets bluegrass with the intrepid duo before you can hear them at The Parlor Room on April 11.

And, in the middle of our music sandwich, we’re making plans to explore the vintages of Italy at the Italian Wine Festival organized by Provisions. We get a preview of the event with two bottles at their Thorne’s Marketplace location for this week’s Wine Thunderdome.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith