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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Parris, The Massachusetts Review, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:13 AM EDT
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Springfield's own Parris joins The Fabulosu 413 for Live Music Friday.
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Springfield's own Parris joins The Fabulosu 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Springfield's Parris joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
2 of 2  — IMG_0291.JPG
Springfield's Parris joins The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’ve been a little remiss with our prose, because it’s National Poetry Month and we have not really leaned into that.

But today, we fix that by chatting with folx from The Massachusetts Review, founded by professors from the area’s colleges. The magazine has become one of the most prestigious in the nation, having featured the work of Pulitzer and Nobel winners, and remains on the forefront of writing that confronts important issues facing us all. We speak with Executive Editor Britt Rusert and Managing Editor Edward Clifford about the latest issue and more.

And Springfield’s own Parris joins us for Live Music Friday. The multi-hyphenated performer is preparing for the release of her latest EP, “2002,” and joins us as she prepares to put those songs on stage for the Community Music School of Springfield’s Spring Gala on May 1.

Then, the Wine Thunderdome returns to its original location at State Street Fruit Store, Deli, Wine and Spirits to explore how the new world takes on old world styles as California takes a hard look at France to attempt to recreate it in the bottle.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeCOMMUNITY ACTIONLITERATURE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith