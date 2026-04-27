Live music with Parris, The Massachusetts Review, Wine Thunderdome

We’ve been a little remiss with our prose, because it’s National Poetry Month and we have not really leaned into that.

But today, we fix that by chatting with folx from The Massachusetts Review , founded by professors from the area’s colleges. The magazine has become one of the most prestigious in the nation, having featured the work of Pulitzer and Nobel winners, and remains on the forefront of writing that confronts important issues facing us all. We speak with Executive Editor Britt Rusert and Managing Editor Edward Clifford about the latest issue and more.

And Springfield’s own Parris joins us for Live Music Friday. The multi-hyphenated performer is preparing for the release of her latest EP, “2002,” and joins us as she prepares to put those songs on stage for the Community Music School of Springfield’s Spring Gala on May 1.