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Amanpour and Company

CBS Replaced Colbert With Byron Allen. Here’s Why He Says It Will Work

Season 2026 Episode 8182 | 17m 37s

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" took its final bow last month. It was replaced by "Comics Unleashed," hosted by Byron Allen, who purchased the time slot for $15 million per year. Allen, a media mogul and comedian, says that despite lower ratings, CBS made the right financial decision selling him the spot. He explains why he believes his brand of apolitical comedy will succeed in late night.

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