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Amanpour and Company

Tech Journalist Kevin Roose Explains How the AI Race Started

Season 2026 Episode 9002 | 18m 29s

Artificial General Intelligence would be a system capable of rivaling or surpassing human intelligence, and developers believe they are close. Some hope AGI might advance science and reduce poverty. Others fear it could wipe out humanity, while others call this an overreaction. Tech columnist Kevin Roose tells Walter about the trillion-dollar race to reach superintelligence, and what comes next.

Extra
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
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American Masters
Wilder
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Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman"
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
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Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part Two
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.
Preview: S45 E3 | 0:30
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Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
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Great Performances
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Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
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Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
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Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
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Great Performances
"Tammy Wynette: Forever Yours" Preview
From Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Great Performances pays tribute to Wynette’s musical legacy.
Preview: S54 E3 | 0:29
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