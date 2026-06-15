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Amanpour and Company

The Pomp and the Politics of Trump’s D.C. Makeover

Season 2026 Episode 8184 | 18m 08s

President Trump has embarked on multiple construction projects in the nation's capital, including updating the Rose Garden, repainting the Reflecting Pool and building a massive ballroom. Washington Post reporter Dan Diamond, who has been following Trump's rebuilding plans, discusses how the administration is reshaping D.C., and what these projects reveal about the President's vision for the city.

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