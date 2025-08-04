© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7287

Fmr. Rep. Joe Kennedy III discusses the battle over redistricting in Texas that continues to intensify. El Salvadoran journalist Carlos Dada offers insight on President Nayib Bukele, the self-titled "world’s coolest dictator.” Garret Graff explores the decision to drop the atomic bomb 80 years ago in his new book. From the archives: Setsuko Thurlow recounts surviving the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Great Performances
“Susanna, or via, sortite” from "Le Nozze di Figaro"
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Le Nozze di Figaro" Preview
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
PBS News Hour
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
New book documents motivation and development of atomic bomb
'The Devil Reached Toward the Sky' documents motivation and development of the atomic bomb
PBS News Hour
Bangladesh faces uncertainty a year after PM's resignation
Bangladesh faces political unrest and uncertainty a year after leader's resignation
PBS News Hour
How Trump's embrace of QAnon kept Epstein in the spotlight
How Trump's embrace of conspiracy theories kept the Epstein case in the spotlight
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Texas AG attempts to expel Dems who left state
News Wrap: Texas AG attempts to expel Democrats who left state to block redistricting vote
PBS News Hour
Can Trump deliver on his energy export promises?
Can Trump deliver on his energy export promises? Expert weighs in
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2025
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Episode: S2025 E7285 | 55:29
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45