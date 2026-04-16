Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026

Extra
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Appraisal: 1972 Victor Vasarely Bas-relief
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As Schools Match Wits Season 65
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As Schools Match Wits Season 64
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Season 63
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As Schools Match Wits Season 62
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As Schools Match Wits Season 61
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As Schools Match Wits Season 60
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As Schools Match Wits Season 59
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As Schools Match Wits Season 58
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Season 57
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season 56
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As Schools Match Wits Season 55
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As Schools Match Wits Season 54
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As Schools Match Wits Season 53
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As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026