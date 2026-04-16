© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As Schools Match Wits

Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026

Season 65 Episode 16 | 26m 46s

Westfield Technical Vs. Pope Francis Prep. April 25, 2026

Aired: 04/24/26
Westfield State University
Extra
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Light of the Setting Sun | Trailer
A filmmaker traces the history of her Chinese family’s trauma and questions if healing is possible.
Preview: S27 E11 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Natchez | Trailer
A Mississippi tourist town examines its antebellum history and the stories being told.
Preview: S27 E10 | 0:30
Watch 1:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Appraisal: 1978 Kenner Star Wars Bell Store Display Sign
Clip: S30 E14 | 1:52
Watch 4:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Appraisal: 1963 Jerome Tiger "Trail of Tears" Paintings
Clip: S30 E14 | 4:01
Watch 2:47
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Appraisal: Persian Qashqai Gabbeh Rug, ca. 1935
Clip: S30 E14 | 2:47
Watch 2:31
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Appraisal: Papal States Micromosaic Jewelry, ca. 1845
Clip: S30 E14 | 2:31
Watch 2:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1972 Victor Vasarely Bas-relief
Appraisal: 1972 Victor Vasarely Bas-relief
Clip: S30 E14 | 2:02
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 65
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 64
  • Season 63
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 62
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 61
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 60
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 59
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 58
  • Season 57
  • season 56
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 55
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 54
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 53
  • As Schools Match Wits Season 52
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Southwick Regional Vs. East Longmeadow April 18, 2026
Episode: S65 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Greenfield High Vs. Minnechaug Regional April 11, 2026
Episode: S65 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Chicopee Comprehensive Vs. MacDuffie School April 4, 2026
Episode: S65 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Academy at Charlemont Vs. Deerfield Academy March 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Pioneer Valley Regional Vs. West Springfield High March 21, 2026
Episode: S65 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Lenox Memorial Vs. Northampton High March 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Springfield Central High Vs. Palmer High March 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Turners Falls High Vs. Amherst Regional Februray 28, 2026
Episode: S65 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Belchertown High Vs. Wachconah Regional Februrary 14, 2026
Episode: S65 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
As Schools Match Wits
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Smith Academy Vs. Rockville High Februrary 7, 2026
Episode: S65 E5 | 26:46