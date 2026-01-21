© 2026 New England Public Media

This Old House

E13 | Suburban Victorian | Pouring It On

Season 47 Episode 13 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor helps Tom Silva salvage kitchen cabinets for a new pantry. Outside, Charlie Silva and Mark McCullough demolish the chimney from top to bottom. Kevin meets architect Marcus to learn how removing the chimney adds space and reshapes the layout. Out back, Charlie preps for the foundation pour of the addition and explains the need for a retaining wall before cutting a basement doorway.

Aired: 01/28/26 | Expires: 02/12/26
Appraisal: Anishinaabe Man's Beaded Bandolier Bag, ca. 1890
Antiques Roadshow
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Suburban Victorian | Needed In Needham
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Episode: S47 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Episode: S47 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Episode: S47 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Carolina Comeback | Waterproof Work
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Episode: S47 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Episode: S47 E3 | 23:42