E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper

Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 2
Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.