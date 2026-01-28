© 2026 New England Public Media

This Old House

E14 | Suburban Victorian | Reduce, Reside, Recycle

Season 47 Episode 14 | 23m 42s

Charlie Silva meets abatement specialist Ron Peik, who confirms asbestos on ductwork, prompting a safe cleanup. Later, Kevin O'Connor joins Charlie to strip aluminum siding and visits an aluminum recycling facility to learn about the process. Back home, a steel beam is craned through a rear window to support the now open first floor layout.

All
  • All
  • Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Episode: S47 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Suburban Victorian | Pouring It On
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
Episode: S47 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Suburban Victorian | Needed In Needham
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Episode: S47 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Episode: S47 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Episode: S47 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42