E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row

Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
-
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
-
Lexington / Glen Ridge
-
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
-
Concord Country Cape
-
Seaside Victorian Cottage
-
Jamestown Net-Zero House
-
This Old House Season 36
-
This Old House Season 35
Aluminum siding removal; Visit to a recycling center; Installing a steel beam.
Kevin and Tom carefully remove kitchen cabinets for use in a new pantry.
The team is in a suburban Boston town, Needham to restore and enlarge a simple Victorian.
Final reveal as five families return to their rebuilt homes after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.