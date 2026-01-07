© 2026 New England Public Media

This Old House

E11 | Carolina Comeback | Coming Home

Season 47 Episode 11 | 23m 42s

Western North Carolina celebrates as five families return home a year after Hurricane Helene. In Swannanoa, Kevin tours Jim and Allie's, then Miah's, while Mark stops by Cat and Jeremy's. In North Asheville, Jenn admires Melinda's new yard while Zack and Matt check out the interior, and Richard visits Paula's East Asheville home before everyone gathers at a local brewery to celebrate.

Aired: 01/14/26 | Expires: 01/29/26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Carolina Comeback | Putting Down Roots
Jenn goes plant shopping and then helps with landscaping in North Asheville.
Episode: S47 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Carolina Comeback |Silt and Stone
Kevin visits a local nonprofit workshop that is fabricating a vanity top for Paula.
Episode: S47 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Carolina Comeback | Bricks, Blinds and Brews
Kevin tours restaurants and breweries reopening in Asheville after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Carolina Comeback | Boulder Dash
Jenn meets with the landscaper in North Asheville to install a retaining wall.
Episode: S47 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Carolina Comeback | Community Carpenters
Kevin visits a high school carpentry program that's helping the community after the storm.
Episode: S47 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Carolina Comeback | Out of the Mountains
Kevin lends a hand in Asheville as the builders install kitchen cabinets.
Episode: S47 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Carolina Comeback | Waterproof Work
Kevin lends a hand at the Asheville locations with waterproofing, roofing and framing.
Episode: S47 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear
Mark investigates the depth of the damage caused to the chimney by fallen trees.
Episode: S47 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
Episode: S47 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E1 | 23:42