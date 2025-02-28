© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Primary care shortage, teacher burnout

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 28, 2025 at 10:47 AM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Springfield Republican reporters Jim Kinney and Aprell May Munford and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
1 of 1  — thumbnail_IMG_2048.jpg
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

It has been increasingly difficult to find a primary care physician in Massachusetts, but why is the issue worse in the 413 than the rest of the state?

And, while area manufacturers look to local vocational and technical schools for recruiting new talent, many school districts struggle with teacher burnout and attracting new educators.

Plus, panelists break down the battle between employers and employees over remote working.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
