Primary care shortage, teacher burnout
1 of 1 — thumbnail_IMG_2048.jpg
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes Springfield Republican reporters Jim Kinney and Aprell May Munford and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
It has been increasingly difficult to find a primary care physician in Massachusetts, but why is the issue worse in the 413 than the rest of the state?
And, while area manufacturers look to local vocational and technical schools for recruiting new talent, many school districts struggle with teacher burnout and attracting new educators.
Plus, panelists break down the battle between employers and employees over remote working.
This week’s panel includes Springfield Republican reporters Jim Kinney and Aprell May Munford and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.