Hear two works by Johanny Navarro that explore the cultural identity of her Puerto Rican heritage.

“Vaivén,” a duet for violin and flute, is an exploration of how Puerto Rican identity emerges from the indigenous, African and Spanish cultures of the Caribbean.

“Belén: Un Canto Sagrado mis Ancestros” (A Sacred Chant to My Ancestors) honors the legacy and heritage of Navarro's ancestors, and incorporates the rhythms of bomba.