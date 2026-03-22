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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Tapestry Health, Dream Eaters LIVE, Tip Top Wine Shop

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 22, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT
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Elizabeth LeBaron (left) and Jake Zavracky of The Dream Eaters at the NEPM Studios
Kaliis Smith
/
NEPM
Elizabeth LeBaron (left) and Jake Zavracky of The Dream Eaters at the NEPM Studios

We talk with one of the more important health organizations in the area. Tapestry Health provides care, information, and support for all four counties through an incredible network of programming including WIC, Harm reduction, Sexual and reproductive health, and much much more. We speak with some of their leadership team: CEO Mavis Nimoh and directors Lakayla Harris and Pedro Alvarez about the many ways they build and aid the community, and how you can help them continue the work at their upcoming Gala.

There's celebrations ongoing, a band that feasts on tiny bursts of pop brilliance is coming to the Shea Theater to perform this evening. Brooklyn’s The Dream Eaters make a stop at the studios before heading up to Turners falls to join us for a most irreverent Live Music Friday.

And in Easthampton, we’re celebrating Women’s History Month by heading to the women owned Tip Top Wine Shop for a battle of bubbles between two women winemakers, and get to hear about a wicked cool women forward wine convention that Lauren Clark just attended as well.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHEALTHCOMMUNITY ACTIONMUSICWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith