American Experience

The Codebreaker, Spanish

Season 33 Episode 41 | 52m 40s

Basada en el libro The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Improbable Heroine Who Outwitted America's Enemies, La mujer que descifraba códigos revela la fascinante historia de Elizebeth Smith Friedman, la pionera criptoanalista y su minucioso trabajo para descifrar miles de mensajes para el gobierno de EE. UU.

Aired: 01/10/21 | Expires: 01/10/24
Major funding by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.
Watch 1:36:51
American Experience
Casa Susanna
Casa Susanna was a refuge for transgender women and cross-dressing men in the 1950s-60s.
Episode: S35 E6 | 1:36:51
Watch 52:22
American Experience
The Sun Queen
Unsung scientist Mária Telkes dedicated her career to harnessing the power of the sun.
Episode: S35 E5 | 52:22
Watch 1:22:29
American Experience
The Movement and the "Madman"
Discover the story of the 1969 showdown between President Nixon and the antiwar movement.
Episode: S35 E4 | 1:22:29
Watch 52:17
American Experience
Ruthless: Monopoly's Secret History
Discover the unexpected history behind Monopoly, America’s favorite board game.
Episode: S35 E3 | 52:17
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Zora Neale Hurston: Claiming A Space
The influential author and anthropologist whose work reclaimed and honored Black life.
Episode: S35 E2 | 1:52:24
Watch 52:35
American Experience
The Lie Detector
The story of the polygraph, the controversial device that transformed modern justice.
Episode: S35 E1 | 52:35
Watch 1:51:34
American Experience
Part 2 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E6 | 1:51:34
Watch 1:52:24
American Experience
Part 1 |Taken Hostage | American Experience
The Iran hostage crisis through the stories of those whose ordeal riveted the world.
Episode: S34 E5 | 1:52:24
Watch 1:52:39
American Experience
Plague at the Golden Gate
Discover how bubonic plague in 1900 set off fear and anti-Asian sentiment in San Francisco
Episode: S34 E4 | 1:52:39
Watch 52:45
American Experience
Flood in the Desert
Explore the 1928 dam collapse, the second deadliest disaster in California history.
Episode: S34 E3 | 52:45