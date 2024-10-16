© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding

Season 46 Episode 5 | 23m 42s

Charlie Silva and Mark McCullough make a guest appearance. Charlie meets with factory manager Chandler Delinks to learn about the process of making siding from rice hulls. Meanwhile Kevin O'Connor discusses an indoor panel upgrade with electrician Ricardo Hernandez. Later, Charlie and Kevin help homeowners Rachel and Adam put up siding. Mark begins brick repair for the home office.

Aired: 10/23/24 | Expires: 11/07/24
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 5 Teaser
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:33
Great Performances
Kristin Chenoweth Covers "I Fall To Pieces"
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:33
Watch 2:24
Great Performances
Mickey Guyton Covers "Walkin' After Midnight"
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:24
Watch 2:30
Great Performances
Wynonna Judd Covers "Crazy"
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Clip: S52 E3 | 2:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of San Diego: America’s Wildest City
Experience San Diego, where dazzling biodiversity thrives amidst a transformed urban landscape.
Preview: S43 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:29
Great Performances
The First Rehearsals of "Girls of the Golden West"
John Adams describes the story behind San Francisco Opera’s “Girls of the Golden West,”
Clip: S52 E2 | 3:29
Watch 2:25
Great Performances
Finding Joe Cannon in "Girls of the Golden West"
John Adams and Peter Sellars describes how they found the character of Joe Cannon.
Clip: S52 E2 | 2:25
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
Land of Gold Preview
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Preview: S52 E2 | 0:30
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Glen Ridge Generational | A Breath of Fresh Air
A new brick walkway and wood fiber insulation are installed. ERVs and HRVs are discussed.
Episode: S45 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next Level Tight
A custom jamb and threshold are built. Various water-resistive barriers are compared.
Episode: S45 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Glen Ridge Generational | Roughed In
A trip is taken to the Empire State Building and the new plumbing system is discussed.
Episode: S45 E21 | 23:42