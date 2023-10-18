E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Erin Morley, Thomas Oliemans, and Brenton Ryan sing an excerpt from "Die Zauberflöte"
A family turns to science in their struggle to rediscover a history obscured by slavery.
A film from the last international journalists inside the Russian siege of Mariupol.
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Ruth, Mantle & Maris-signed Baseball
Appraisal: Dallas Memorabilia & Tennessee Sampler
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.